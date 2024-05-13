AGF Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Five Below by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,260,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.68. 250,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,421. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.09 and its 200-day moving average is $183.41. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.16 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.