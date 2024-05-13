Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 151,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after purchasing an additional 137,960 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 427,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in DTE Energy by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 194,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.86. 102,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

