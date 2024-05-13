Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Increased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,962,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 264,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,905,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

WTS traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

