AGF Management Ltd. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after buying an additional 552,760 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $9,267,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $8,745,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,549,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.66. 15,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.97. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.