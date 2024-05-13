Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $695,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Repligen by 82.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 59,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.48. The company had a trading volume of 61,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,657. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

