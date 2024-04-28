14,047 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,047 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000. Workday accounts for 1.2% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $251.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.49 and its 200-day moving average is $264.07. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

