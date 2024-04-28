Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 46,130 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,130 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $22,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

SLV opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

