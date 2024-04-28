Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.45)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $635-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.55 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY24 guidance to ($1.10)-($0.80) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.4 %

TDOC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,696,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,149. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $54,667.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,478.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $54,667.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,478.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.