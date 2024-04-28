Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New $10.44 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 267,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,082,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80,327 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 414,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $44.26 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

