Addison Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,370 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4,920.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. 123,928 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

