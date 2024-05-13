Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verona Pharma traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 530,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 497,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 950.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

