Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 24.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.20. The stock had a trading volume of 74,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,588. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $283.20 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.81 and its 200-day moving average is $379.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

