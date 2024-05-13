Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Expands By 33.1%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the April 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UHGWW remained flat at $0.94 during midday trading on Monday. United Homes Group has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

