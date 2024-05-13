Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in April

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 128,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Urgent.ly

In related news, Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,329.

Get Urgent.ly alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urgent.ly

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urgent.ly Stock Performance

Urgent.ly stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Urgent.ly has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Urgent.ly

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urgent.ly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urgent.ly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.