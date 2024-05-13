AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IJR traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.43. 1,438,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

