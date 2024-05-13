Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Down 27.7% in April

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,196. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2399 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,015 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

