Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Down 27.7% in April

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,196. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2399 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,015 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.