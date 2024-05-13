Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Down 27.7% in April

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,196. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2399 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.