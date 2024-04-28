Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HSBC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,465,000 after acquiring an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 95,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.