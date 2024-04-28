Addison Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,602 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS VSGX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.97. 93,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

