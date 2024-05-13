First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.29. 95,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,791. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

