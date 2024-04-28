Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,426,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.