Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HUBB traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $400.98. 166,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,512. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.09.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

