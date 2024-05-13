Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $347.90. 689,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,976. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

