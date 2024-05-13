AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 148,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $99.72. 3,230,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,722. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

