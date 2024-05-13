AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.58. 387,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
