Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 70,041 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,319,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 70,041 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $281,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WIRE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.00. 149,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,014. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

