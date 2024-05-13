AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 74 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $519.02. 208,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $384.61 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

