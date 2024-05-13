Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.10% of Devon Energy worth $320,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.68. 2,586,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,697. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.16. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

