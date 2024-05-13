AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.35. 428,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,390. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.64. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.