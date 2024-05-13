TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 622,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TORM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 85,937 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TORM stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.95. 826,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,076. TORM has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $387.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TORM will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.24%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.22%.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Further Reading

