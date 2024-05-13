AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 5,094 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 160,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

NYSE FSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,109. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

