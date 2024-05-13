Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,989 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.06% of Cadence Bank worth $273,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cadence Bank by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $29.17. 744,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

