Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 553,155 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.20% of MGIC Investment worth $278,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.17. 536,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,243. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

