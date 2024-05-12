Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $38.88 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 469.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of Dover worth $38,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after buying an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.55. The stock had a trading volume of 837,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,429. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.44. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $186.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.