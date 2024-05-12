Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.39. 337,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,128. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $123.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

