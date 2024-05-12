Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 818,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,526 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.43% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $36,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after buying an additional 692,784 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,710.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 721,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 681,851 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $27,701,000. Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.7% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,790,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,458,000 after purchasing an additional 509,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 27,261.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 353,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 352,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 2,083,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,351. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

