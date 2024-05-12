AGF Management Ltd. Sells 33,828 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,828 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.50% of LPL Financial worth $85,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.64. The company had a trading volume of 600,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,209. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.35 and a fifty-two week high of $276.12.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

