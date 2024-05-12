Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,540 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $37,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,947. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average of $103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,647. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

