Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 91,881 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 1.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. 18,924,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

