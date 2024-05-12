Rossmore Private Capital Buys 55 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,980 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 301,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $43,384,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $407.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.