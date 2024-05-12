Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 73,006 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 219.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

COF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $129.26. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.