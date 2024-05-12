Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.010-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Genpact also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.04 EPS.

Genpact Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of G stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,964. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on G. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

