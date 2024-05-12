Rossmore Private Capital Buys 1,330 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.48.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

