VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,697 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after acquiring an additional 86,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,608,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,204,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,459,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.