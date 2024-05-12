Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in 3M by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,630,000 after purchasing an additional 506,654 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 29.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 438,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $99.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $97.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

