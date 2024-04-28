Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,972,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,271,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,645,000 after buying an additional 69,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,621,000 after buying an additional 450,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,145,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,838. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

