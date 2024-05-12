Pecaut & CO. Has $850,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,449,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,808,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

