Arcataur Capital Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 122,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.78. 233,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

