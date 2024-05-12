Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 115 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

TGT stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average is $146.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

