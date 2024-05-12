First City Capital Management Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $185.55 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $186.21. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.28 and its 200-day moving average is $157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

