Rossmore Private Capital Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 457,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,919 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Danaher by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $25,997,094. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $253.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

